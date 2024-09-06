News organizations seek unsealing of plea deal with 9/11 defendants

WASHINGTON (AP) — News organizations are asking the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to make public the plea deal struck with the 9/11 defendants. Seven news organizations filed the motion Friday with the military judges at Guantanamo. They want the public to be able to know the terms of the deal struck between prosecutors and three defendants, including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. The plea bargains triggered objections from Republican lawmakers and families of some of the nearly 3,000 people killed that day. Controversy grew when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked the deal. Fox News, NBC, NPR, The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Univision are seeking the unsealing of the plea deal.

