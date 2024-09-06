Rome considers imposing a fee to discourage crowds and plunges at Trevi Fountain

ROME (AP) — Rome city officials are considering a 2-euro fee to access Rome’s famed Trevi Fountain. The city’s top tourism official, Roberto Onorato, says the goal is to make the experience more enjoyable for tourists and the area less aggravating for residents. He also said it could help discourage tourists from feeding pigeons at the fountain, or worse, from imitating Anita Ekberg’s famed plunge into the baroque landmark. The proposal comes after Venice tested a 5-euro entrance fee to the lagoon city this summer to manage numbers, and as many cities look at ways of managing crowds converging on top sites.

