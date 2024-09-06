Sweden joins countries seeking to end screen time for children under 2

Sweden says children under the age of 2 should not be exposed to any digital screens. The recommendations were issued by the Scandinavian country’s public health agency earlier this month. The suggestions are the latest in a worldwide effort to limit screen time for young children. The coronavirus lockdowns exacerbated the problem as schools turned to Zoom lessons and parents relied on TV shows and movies to keep their children occupied while they worked from home. Sweden’s suggestions came after research found that children reported negative effects like poorer sleep, depression and limited physical activity with high uses of digital devices.

