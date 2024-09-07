Iowa judge rules against Libertarian candidates, keeping their names off the ballot for Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three Libertarian candidates seeking U.S. House seats in Iowa will not appear on the ballot this November. That validates a state election panel’s decision to uphold challenges filed against the candidates by several Iowa Republicans. The three-member Iowa State Objection Panel ruled 2-1 last month that the Libertarian candidates should be removed from the ballot. The two Republican panel members said the Libertarian Party failed to comply with state law in nominating the candidates, and the candidates appealed to a Polk County court. A further appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court is still possible.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.