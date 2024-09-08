A Filipino preacher on the run from sexual abuse charges has been arrested

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino preacher accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines and similar charges in the United States has been captured. The Philippine interior secretary announced the arrest of Apollo Quiboloy in a brief statement on his Facebook account but did not provide other details. Quiboloy went into hiding after a Philippine court ordered his arrest and several others on suspicion of child and sexual abuse. The Philippine Senate has separately ordered Quiboloy’s arrest for refusing to appear in committee hearings that were looking into criminal allegations against him. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Quiboloy to surrender and assured him of fair treatment by authorities.

