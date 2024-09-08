Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheen Morris wore Apalachee High School T-shirts during warmups before the NFL team’s season opener, honoring the victims of a fatal shooting. Four people were killed and nine injured last week at the school in Winder, a city in Atlanta’s sprawling suburbs. A 14-year-old student has been charged with the shooting, which took the lives of two students and two teachers. Apalachee High is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch. A moment of silence was observed before the game, which was won by the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-10.

