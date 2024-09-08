Grand Canyon’s main water line has broken dozens of times. Why is it getting a major fix only now?

A single pipeline at the Grand Canyon delivers water to millions of visitors annually at the South Rim. Some visitors were surprised recently when they were shut out of hotels over the Labor Day holiday. The move was unprecedented. The leaks are a known problem. The pipeline that twists and turns through the inner canyon has broken dozens of times over the years. A project to overhaul water delivery won’t be finished until 2027. Experts say replacing the pipeline that dates to the 1960s had been delayed by limited funding and a lengthy planning process. It’s symptomatic of a backlog of maintenance in the National Park Service. The agency’s assets are decades old and officials struggle to keep them in good shape.

