Starbucks turns to a celebrity CEO as it struggles to define itself for an era of mobile orders

Fifty-three years after its founding, Starbucks is unhappy with what it’s become – and trying to figure out how to meet customers’ changing needs without losing its coffeehouse roots. Analysts say the chain, with nearly 40,000 stores worldwide, has become too ubiquitous for drinkers seeking high-end coffee and too expensive for many customers looking for a quick caffeine fix. And its thousands of customizations are adding to wait times at stores. Starbucks is turning to a celebrated CEO to fix things. Brian Niccol, who previously led Taco Bell and Chipotle, becomes Starbucks’ chairman and CEO on Monday.

