White Stripes sue Donald Trump over the use of ‘Seven Nation Army’ riff in social media post

NEW YORK (AP) — The White Stripes have sued former President Donald Trump in a case that alleges he used their hit song “Seven Nation Army” without permission in a video posted to social media. The band filed the copyright infringement suit against Trump and his presidential campaign on Monday in federal court in New York. The Trump campaign did not immediately return an emailed request for comment. The band says Trump didn’t have permission to play the song’s iconic opening riff a video of Trump boarding a plane for campaign stops in Michigan and Wisconsin last month.

