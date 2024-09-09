Wife of California inmate wins $5.6 million in settlement for strip search

California’s state prison agency will pay millions to the wife of a inmate who was subjected to an invasive search of her body by prison law enforcement and others when she arrived for a visit with her inmate husband. Attorneys said Monday they have come to a settlement agreement of $5.6 million after Christina Cardenas tried to visit her husband at a correctional facility in Tehachapi, Calif. and was subject to a strip search by prison officials, drug and pregnancy tests, X-ray and CT scans at a hospital, and another strip search by a male doctor who sexually violated her.

