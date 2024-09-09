Wildfires east of LA and south of Reno threaten homes and force thousands to evacuate

HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — More than 36,000 structures are being threatened by a wildfire in the foothills of a national forest east of Los Angeles and about 20,000 people have been evacuated in another fire south of Reno, Nevada. The so-called Line Fire burned uncontrolled Monday along the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, about 65 miles east of LA. The blaze has charred about 32 square miles of grass and chaparral. In Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration issued for Washoe County that said about 20,000 people were evacuated from neighborhoods, businesses, parks and campgrounds. The fire started in a recreational area about 20 miles south of Reno.

