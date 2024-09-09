Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs activist’s attempt to make ineligible voter names public

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing a case brought by a conservative activist who is seeking guardianship records in an effort to find ineligible voters. The case being heard Tuesday is the latest attempt by those who questioned the outcome of the 2020 election to cast doubt on the integrity of elections in the swing state. Former travel agent Ron Heuer and a group he leads, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, want to force counties to release records filed when a judge determines that someone is incompetent to vote so they can be compared to the voter registration list. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, controlled by liberal justices, is unlikely to issue a ruling before the November election.

