A Boeing strike is looking more likely. The union president expects workers to reject contract offer

There might be a strike at Boeing this week after all. The president of the machinists’ union local district in Seattle says he expects workers to vote down a contract negotiated by the union and the company. Voting takes place Thursday and covers about 33,000 workers, most of them in Washington state. The tentative agreement would give workers 25% raises over four years and a promise that Boeing’s next new airplane will be built by union members in Washington. Unlike strikes at airlines, a walkout at Boeing wouldn’t result in canceled flights. It would, however, shut down production and leave Boeing with no jets to deliver to the airlines that ordered them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.