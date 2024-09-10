A Texas official gets probation for accidentally shooting his grandson at a wedding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Texas county commissioner will spend one year on probation for accidentally shooting his grandson during a Nebraska wedding he was officiating. Michael Gardner, 63, of Odessa, Texas, was sentenced Monday for misdemeanor child abuse in the 2023 shooting. His grandson, then 12, survived the shoulder wound. The shooting happened when Gardner pulled out a revolver, intending to fire a blank round into the air to signal the start of the outdoor ceremony near the small town of Denton in southeastern Nebraska. But as he was cocking the gun’s hammer, it fired, hitting the boy.

