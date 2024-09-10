Four Italian and South Korean climbers are found dead close to Mont Blanc’s summit

French rescuers say they have found the bodies of two Italian and two South Korean climbers close to the peak of Mont Blanc on the French side. The unaccompanied climbers went missing on Saturday in bad weather on the Alps’ highest peak. The bodies were found at an altitude of 4,700 meters, or over 15,400 feet. They died of hypothermia. The unaccompanied climbers had alerted rescuers on Saturday afternoon, but weather conditions continued to deteriorate, preventing rescuers from reaching their location from the ground or by helicopter.

