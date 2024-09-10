Harris addresses Trump’s false claims about her race and his history of racial division

Kamala Harris has addressed false claims by former President Donald Trump about her racial identity, calling his remarks about race a “tragedy” for someone seeking the office of the presidency. Asked on Tuesday night why he felt comfortable during a recent appearance at a conference of Black journalists to falsely claim that the vice president “turned Black” after previously emphasizing her South Asian heritage, Trump said now “couldn’t care less” about how the vice president identifies. Harris then reminded debate views of Trump’s history of racial division over the course of his public life, going back to when his family’s company was investigated by the Justice Department for refusing to rent to Black people and his racist “birther” claims about former President Barack Obama.

