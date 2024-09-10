Jamaica to deploy a limited number of soldiers and police to help fight gangs in Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his country will send two dozen soldiers and police officers to Haiti this week to boost a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenya to fight violent gangs. The 20 soldiers and four police officers are scheduled to arrive Thursday and will join nearly 400 Kenyan police who arrived earlier this year and are working alongside Haitian police and military. The Jamaicans will be responsible for providing command, planning and logistics support. Jamaica had pledged a total of 170 soldiers and 30 police officers, but Holness said Tuesday that it wasn’t possible to deploy them all at once.

