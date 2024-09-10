Judge tosses suit seeking declaration that Georgia officials don’t have to certify election results

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit arguing that county election board members in Georgia have the discretion to not certify election results has been dismissed on a technicality. But the judge noted it could be refiled. Fulton County election board member Julie Adams filed a lawsuit in May asking a judge to declare that the county election board members’ duties “are discretionary, not ministerial, in nature.” Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Monday dismissed Adams’ lawsuit, saying that she had failed to name the correct party as a defendant. McBurney noted that the kind of complaint Adams filed must be lodged against the county government and said she could refile her complaint.

