Kentucky attorney general offers prevention plan to combat drug abuse scourge

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has unveiled plans to create a statewide drug prevention program. He says the youth-focused initiative will fill a hole in the state’s fight against an addiction epidemic. Coleman presented the details Tuesday to the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. The group approved his request to make a $3.6 million investment over two years to implement the plan. Substance abuse has long been a deadly scourge but there are signs of progress in fighting back. More than 1,900 people in Kentucky died last year from a drug overdose, down 9.8% from the previous year.

