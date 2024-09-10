Missing boater found dead at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing boater has been recovered from the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. The death is the 16th at the popular tourist destination so far this year. Park officials say they received word late Monday that a boater was missing from a camp about 53 miles from where the trip launched. Park rangers used a helicopter Tuesday to locate what they said appears to be the 71-year-old missing man about 10 miles downstream. The person’s identity and hometown weren’t immediately released. The National Park Service and the local medical examiner’s office are investigating what led up to the death.

