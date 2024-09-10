Nebraska’s top election official might try to remove a ballot measure to repeal school funding law

The Nebraska Supreme Court is weighing whether voters get to determine if taxpayer money can be used for private school tuition. The state’s high court heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that argues ballot measures can’t be used to thwart appropriations measures approved by lawmakers. The Legislature created a program this year to give $10 million in state money to families to use for private school scholarships. Public school advocates successfully launched a petition drive asking voters to repeal it. The state’s lawyers now say Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has changed his mind only days after certifying the repeal effort. They say Evnen will remove it from the ballot unless ordered not to by the court.

