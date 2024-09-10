Nicaragua strips citizenship from 135 prisoners released to Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua said Tuesday it was revoking the citizenship and seizing the property of 135 people who were expelled from the country last week after serving prison sentences in a government crackdown on dissent. The government also said it would confiscate all their assets. The prisoners were released and expelled from Nicaragua under a deal with the United States and Guatemala. They will reportedly stay temporarily in Guatemala before relocating to the U.S. Nicaragua’s government has for years clamped down on dissent, imprisoning opponents of President Daniel Ortega and shutting down civil society organizations. The United States has offered the released prisoners access to “legal avenues” to qualify for residency.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.