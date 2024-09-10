Q&A: Lily Collins is ‘Emily in Paris,’ Rome and Barcelona

ROME (AP) — Filming “Emily in Paris” in Rome has given star Lily Collins a confidence boost ahead of her West End debut. Her hit Netflix show heads to Italy for the second part of season four premiering Thursday. Its global popularity means that crowds gather whenever the actors are filming in public, which gave Collins practice performing live. Collins is appearing in a two-hander play called “Barcelona” in London this October opposite “Money Heist” star Álvaro Morte. Meanwhile, “Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star says he’s not opposed to taking the show on the road in future seasons.

