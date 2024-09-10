The US sanctions a man it says leads a fuel theft ring for hyper-violent Mexican cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned a man close to the leadership of Mexico’s hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation cartel and known as “the tank.” It says he leads the cartel’s fuel theft arm, supplying it with tens of millions of dollars a year by selling stolen gasoline through a network of seemingly legitimate businesses. He is among nine Mexicans and 26 Mexico-based entities sanctioned Tuesday by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for their alleged role in fueling the cartel’s illicit activities.

