Wisconsin appeals court says teenager accused of killing 10-year-old girl will stay in adult court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will be tried as an adult. The teenager, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, was charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in connection with the April 2022 death of Iliana “Lily” Peters. Prosecutors say the boy, who was 14 at the time, persuaded the girl to leave a trail and explore the surrounding woods as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. A circuit judge refused a request from the teenager’s attorneys earlier this year to move the case into juvenile court. The 3rd District Court of Appeals upheld that ruling Tuesday.

