A man with brain damage has a murder conviction reversed after a 34-year fight

LONDON (AP) — An English appeals court has quashed the conviction of a man who has brain damage and sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder of a shopkeeper in London. Oliver Campbell was 21 when he was jailed in 1991 after being convicted based partly on admissions his lawyer says were coerced. The Court of Appeal said Wednesday that it was troubled by the possibility police elicited a false confession from a mentally vulnerable man. Campbell says the ruling has ended his 34-year fight for justice and he can start life as an innocent man. He was freed from prison in 2002.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.