Abortions are down under Florida’s 6-week ban but not by as much as in other states, study says

The number of abortions in Florida dropped after the state’s ban on them after sixth week of pregnancy took effect in May. A Guttmacher Institute study released Thursday estimates that the decline wasn’t as sharp in Florida as it was in other states with such bans, though it has still meant there have been more than 2,000 fewer abortions each month. The less precipitous drop could be because of availability of abortion pills from out-of-state providers and the preparations of Florida clinics and abortion funds. Abortion bans across the U.S. since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022 have changed the way they’re provided, but many women are still finding ways to end their pregnancies.

