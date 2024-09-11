Algeria election results are being questioned by the opposition candidates and the president himself

Algerians expected an uneventful election that would bestow President Abdelmadjid Tebboune a second term. Instead, they got the president himself calling into question the vote count and legal challenges from his challengers alleging fraud. Such an unprecedented turn of events marks a departure for Algeria, where elections have historically been carefully choreographed affairs by the ruling elite and military apparatus that backs it. The constitutional court has until next week to rule on challenges that Tebboune’s two opponents filed Tuesday. But it’s anyone’s guess how questions about the election will be resolved, whether tallies will be re-tabulated and what it means for Tebboune’s efforts to project an image of legitimacy.

