Flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and over a million displaced

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and affected more than a million others. The collapse of a major dam in the state of Borno on Tuesday caused some of the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted many residents to flee their homes. The state government said the dam was at capacity due to unusually high rains. The current flooding comes nearly two years after Nigeria’s worst flooding in a decade killed more than 600 people across the country. About 15% of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state was under water, authorities said.

