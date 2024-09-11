Man convicted of killing Chicago officer and wounding her partner is sentenced to life

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer to life in prison. A jury found 24-year-old Emonte Morgan of Chicago guilty in March of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors say he fatally shot Officer Ella French and wounded Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., during a traffic stop in August 2021. The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski sentenced Morgan on Wednesday to life as well as another 57 years on the other charges. His attorney says he can be rehabilitated.

