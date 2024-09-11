North Carolina lawmakers approve more voucher funds and order sheriffs to aid federal agents

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-dominated North Carolina legislature has passed of a supplemental spending bill that does away with a large waitlist for private school vouchers. The bill also directs sheriffs to assist federal immigration agents seeking jail inmates. The state House voted for the measure on Wednesday, two days after the Senate approved the legislation. It now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. He likely will veto the measure, since he’s expressed his opposition to vouchers and versions of the bill focusing on sheriffs in recent years. But Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.