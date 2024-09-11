Private power companies in Puerto Rico are under scrutiny as officials demand fewer outages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two private power companies in Puerto Rico have come under scrutiny while presenting plans to stabilize the island’s crumbling electric grid as officials demanded immediate action to minimize chronic power outages. The presentations by Genera PR, which operates the generation of power in the U.S. territory, and Luma Energy, which handles transmission and distribution, lasted more than five hours on Wednesday as they answered questions by Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau and others. The bureau had ordered both companies in June to produce “aggressive” plans to improve the island’s electric system.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.