UK government secures better severance deal for workers at country’s biggest steel plant

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has unveiled details of a new support package for workers who face losing their jobs at the country’s biggest steel plant ahead of its transition to a greener way of production. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said workers will be offered improved severance terms and a reskilling package if they choose. He also said that the new Labour government, elected in July, will honor a pledge by the previous Conservative government to give Tata 500 million pounds ($650 million) to help ease the transition to the new electric furnace. Tata Steel has said its plan to close its remaining two blast furnaces ahead of switching production to a new electric furnace, which emits less carbon, will potentially lead to the loss of up to 2,800 jobs.

