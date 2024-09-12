A record 9 lawmakers are vying to become Japan’s leader, with pledges of change and stronger defense

TOKYO (AP) — A record nine Japanese lawmakers have formally entered the race to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as head of the governing party and leader of the nation, hoping to regain public support for the party following corruption scandals. Voting in the Sept. 27 Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest is limited to its lawmakers and 1 million dues-paying grassroots members. The winner is assured of becoming prime minister because of the governing coalition’s domination of parliament. The vote comes as Japan is seeking to play a greater role in regional security, economics and diplomacy in response to threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.