Britain’s state-funded health system must ‘reform or die,’ prime minister says

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the country’s much-loved but overstretched health system is in critical condition and must “reform or die.” Starmer spoke after a government-commissioned report claimed years of neglect and botched reforms had made the U.K. an increasingly unhealthy nation. Starmer promised a 10-year plan to fix the state-funded National Health Service. It has gone in recent years from source of national pride to symbol of a state and society under growing strain. Starmer accused the Conservative Party that was in power for 14 years of breaking the NHS. The Conservatives said Starmer was using the report as an excuse to raise taxes.

