Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s office said a town councilman shot a teenager in the face Tuesday and then said “my gun went off!” The 17-year-old was hospitalized after the shooting, and a bullet fragment was believed to be in his head. The teenager and his friend had walked onto a property to ask the homeowner for permission to take homecoming photos. When they couldn’t find the owner, they began writing a note. Officials said that is when Brent Metz drove up in his car and allegedly shot through the windshield at the teenager. The victim said he doesn’t believe Metz shot intentionally. Metz was arrested on charges that include first degree assault.

