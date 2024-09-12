Congress targets Chinese influence in health tech. It could come with tradeoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A San Jose-based biotechnology company that helps doctors detect genetic causes for cancer is among those that could be cut out of the U.S. market over ties to China. It underscores the possible tradeoffs between health innovation and a bipartisan push in Congress to counter Beijing’s clout. The founder of Complete Genomics is frustrated that geopolitics is interfering with science and calls it “a loss for the research.” The U.S. House this week passed a measure citing national security to prevent federal money from benefiting five companies linked to China. Some work with U.S. drugmakers to develop and make new medications. It’s part of a sweeping package of bills aimed at countering China’s influence and power, especially in technology.

