DC police officers sentenced to prison for deadly chase and cover-up

Two police officers in the nation’s capital have been sentenced to several years in prison for their role in a deadly chase of a man on a moped and subsequent cover-up. The October 2020 death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown ignited protests in Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer Terence Sutton was sentenced on Thursday to five years and six months behind bars for a murder conviction. Andrew Zabavsky, a former MPD lieutenant who supervised Sutton, was sentenced to four years of incarceration for conspiring with Sutton to hide the reckless pursuit. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman imposed the sentences following a three-day hearing.

