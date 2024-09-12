Karen Read asks Massachusetts high court to dismiss two charges

BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read’s lawyers have filed an appeal with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court challenging a judge’s decision not to dismiss two of three charges against her. The 44-year-old Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV during a snowstorm in January 2022 and leaving him for dead. Her trial ended in July when jurors were deadlocked, leading to a mistrial. Last month, Judge Beverly Cannone rejected a motion to dismiss several charges, and a new trial was scheduled for January 2025. Read’s attorneys, who say she was a scapegoat in O’Keefe’s death, argued that retrying her would amount to unconstitutional double jeopardy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.