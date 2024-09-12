New York governor says she has skin cancer and will undergo removal procedure

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is scheduled to undergo a removal procedure this week. The governor told reporters on Thursday that her doctor discovered basal cell carcinoma on her nose during a routine checkup a few weeks ago. She described it as a “tiny, tiny speck on my nose.” The 66-year-old governor said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning, and urged people to get regular medical checkups. Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer. It is highly curable, especially when it is caught early.

