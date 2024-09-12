Officers who beat Tyre Nichols didn’t follow police training, lieutenant testifies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police lieutenant has testified that three former officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols did not comply with Memphis Police Department training policies when they punched, kicked and hit the 29-year-old motorist with a baton after a traffic stop. Lt. Larnce Wright offered the testimony Thursday during the federal trial of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith. Jurors also watched video of the January 2023 beating. The three former officers have pleaded not guilty to charges that they deprived Nichols of his civil rights and obstructed justice. Two others, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., have already pleaded guilty to the federal charges and are expected to testify.

