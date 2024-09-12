Trump plans to launch his sons’ crypto business on Monday, 50 days before Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to deliver remarks next Monday about cryptocurrency and the launch of the company World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform controlled by the Republican nominee’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric. Trump posted the video announcing his speech to X. That social media site will also host his address on the subject at 8 p.m. ET on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago home. As part of his presidential campaign, Trump has pledged to turn the United States into the “crypto capital of the planet.” That pledge is raising red flags that he could use the federal government to help support a business tied to his family.

