Ukraine’s chief rabbi mourns his adopted son who was killed in battle

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Servicemen, veterans and others have gathered in Kyiv to remember the adopted son of Ukraine’s chief rabbi, Moshe Azman, who was killed in battle. The funeral service was seen to underline unity among Ukraine’s diverse communities in the fight against Russia’s invasion. Anton Samborskyi, 32, was reported missing in late July, and his death was confirmed after weeks of uncertainty. The service took place at the Central Synagogue of Kyiv, followed by a burial at the city’s Jewish cemetery. Rabbi Azman, who adopted Samborskyi when he was a 10-year-old orphan, shared his grief publicly, referring to his son by his chosen Jewish name, Matityahu or “Moty.”

