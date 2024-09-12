WNBA and Aces file motions to dismiss Dearica Hamby’s lawsuit
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA and Aces have filed motions to dismiss former Las Vegas player Dearica Hamby’s federal lawsuit that alleges mistreatment over her pregnancy. Hamby filed the suit about a month ago. She alleges the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, resulting in her January 2023 trade to the Los Angeles Sparks. Hamby is an All-Star for the third time in four seasons. She’s averaging career highs of 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds this season. The league and team filed their motions to dismiss on Wednesday.