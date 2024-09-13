6 teenage baseball players who took plea deals in South Dakota rape case sentenced

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals. Sioux Falls’ KELO-TV reports the former Mitchell Legion players were sentenced Thursday after each pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony. Prosecutors say the defendants raped a teammate during a 2023 trip. A lawyer for one of the defendants says he’s pleased with the sentencing. The judge also condemned parents who laughed about the incident and people in court who smirked when video of the assault was played.

