As civic knowledge declines, programs work to engage young people in democracy

NEW YORK (AP) — With studies showing a decline in civics education and knowledge across the U.S., programs from Arizona to New York are working to engage the next generation in democracy. The programs are aimed at middle and high school students and come as experts say students are getting less instructional time in social studies and civics education in the classroom. In New York, YVote held its third Democracy Camp where 54 high school students were challenged to imagine an ideal democracy. At Camp O’Connor USA in Phoenix, 100 seventh- and eighth-grade students were taught about the workings of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

