Colorado Buffaloes football field damaged by man driving crashed pickup, police say

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of being involved in several hit-and-run crashes and then driving onto the football field at the University of Colorado has been arrested. Boulder police say the crashes were reported Thursday evening. Witnesses tried to stop the driver from leaving, and one person was almost struck by the pickup truck he was driving. The driver continued on, striking another car and trees. He eluded police and ended up ramming a gate and driving onto Folsom Field. He eventually surrendered to police. The field was damaged, but university officials say it will be ready for the Buffaloes next home game on Sept. 21. Police believe the man’s actions caused at least 100,000 in damage.

