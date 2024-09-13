Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash

NEW YORK (AP) — The cuddles. The loyalty. The worshipful eyes. There’s a lot of joy in having a dog, not the least of which is heading out for a brisk walk. And therein lies a peril that some dog people should pay more attention to. Johns Hopkins University researchers have found that over the past 20 years, dog walking-related injuries have been on the rise among adults and children in the U.S. Fractures, sprains and head trauma are among the most common. Staying safe when walking a leashed dog takes diligence, focus and, in inclement weather, careful precautions. Multitasking can be hazardous. Put your phone away.

