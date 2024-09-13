Georgia’s lieutenant governor won’t be charged in 2020 election interference case

ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor has decided not to pursue charges against Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in the state. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, announced on Friday that he had decided not to bring the matter to a grand jury. Skandalakis in April appointed himself to handle the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had been barred more than two years ago from prosecuting Jones as part of her election interference case against Trump and others because she had hosted a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race.

