Iraqi and US forces kill a top IS commander and other militants in joint operation

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says its forces and American troops have killed a senior commander with the Islamic State group who was wanted by the United States. It says that several other prominent militants were also killed in a joint operation in western Iraq. The military said on Friday that the operation in Anbar province began in late August. Among the dead was the IS commander from Tunis, known as Abu Ali Al-Tunisi. The U.S. Treasury Department had offered $5 million for information about him. Despite their defeat, attacks by IS sleeper cells in Iraq and Syria have been on the rise over the past years, with scores of people killed or wounded.

